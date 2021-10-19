-$1.51 EPS Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.72) and the highest is ($1.27). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.81) to ($5.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($1.69). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after acquiring an additional 81,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after acquiring an additional 149,896 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.80 and a 200-day moving average of $170.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

