$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

NYSE EW traded up $3.91 on Thursday, hitting $115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 50.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,972,000 after buying an additional 45,439 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 664,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,549,000 after buying an additional 64,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

