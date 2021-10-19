$1.21 EPS Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.63. CF Industries posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,030.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 144.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $35,344,000. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,915,000 after buying an additional 666,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after buying an additional 571,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

CF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.56. 3,152,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,203. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

