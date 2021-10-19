$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,427. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,133,000 after buying an additional 6,036,611 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,349,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,849,000 after buying an additional 1,253,906 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $665,516,000 after buying an additional 1,223,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 909.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 913,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,787,000 after purchasing an additional 822,971 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

