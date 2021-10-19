$0.57 EPS Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of SRCL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.94. 2,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,474. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,036,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Stericycle by 20.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,530,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stericycle by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after buying an additional 362,393 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Stericycle by 22.0% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,740,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,542,000 after buying an additional 314,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Stericycle by 44.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 968,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,414,000 after buying an additional 299,452 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

