$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. SPS Commerce posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.75. 100,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,730. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average of $115.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.69 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $169.15.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

