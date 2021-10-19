$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. NuStar Energy reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.