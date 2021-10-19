$0.06 EPS Expected for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 12.40%.

SOHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the second quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 445,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 192,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 210,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $851.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

