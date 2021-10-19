$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. Snap reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.80. The company had a trading volume of 33,029,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,835,516. The company has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96. Snap has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $24,999,509.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,835,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,062,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,108,441 shares of company stock worth $311,883,923.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Snap by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

