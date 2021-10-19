$0.02 EPS Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other OLO news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $55,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $710,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,007 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in OLO by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,369,000 after buying an additional 223,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OLO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after buying an additional 963,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at $41,686,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at $35,180,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OLO traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.78. 30,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,711. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30. OLO has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $49.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

