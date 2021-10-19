-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics posted earnings of ($5.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMMB. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $9.07 on Friday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $168.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

