Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Down 5.1%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.63 and last traded at $24.63. Approximately 6,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 490,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

ZYME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after acquiring an additional 54,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574,073 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

