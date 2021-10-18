ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Down 24.2% in September

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 69,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:CNET traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.30. 696,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,536. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.35. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.94% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

