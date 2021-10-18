Zel (ZEL) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00221147 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00112787 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.99 or 0.00125634 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000632 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002580 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

