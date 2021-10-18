Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Hold

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

NYSE BCC traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 169,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,095. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

