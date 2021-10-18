Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. The Shyft Group posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,696. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,300. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 108.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 191,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 111,247 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 332,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,555 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,452,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.