Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.16 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will announce sales of $101.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.60 million and the lowest is $94.03 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $52.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $344.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.71 million to $357.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $497.27 million, with estimates ranging from $466.21 million to $523.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after acquiring an additional 133,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 547,859 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 715,689 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,681,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after purchasing an additional 252,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 61,272 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.27. 16,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.

Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

