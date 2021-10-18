Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 122.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on PIRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,499. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

In related news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

