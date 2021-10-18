Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 122.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on PIRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,499. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

In related news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

