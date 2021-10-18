Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.67. Nordstrom posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,826,000 after purchasing an additional 258,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,142,000 after purchasing an additional 630,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $88,893,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $29.62. 6,233,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2,962.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
