Zacks: Brokerages Expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $76.22. The stock had a trading volume of 41,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,570. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $55.61 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,906,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,500,000 after buying an additional 207,884 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,799,000 after buying an additional 1,063,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,790,000 after buying an additional 785,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,541,000 after buying an additional 103,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after buying an additional 1,333,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

