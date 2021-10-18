Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to Post $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

In other news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 617,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,371. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

