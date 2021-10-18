Zacks: Brokerages Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $670.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to announce $670.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $670.40 million to $671.10 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $497.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE COLD traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,034. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.77, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

