Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Post $6.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to announce $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.65 and the highest is $7.15. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $4.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $24.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $26.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $23.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.62 to $27.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,103,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after acquiring an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,973,000 after acquiring an additional 164,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after acquiring an additional 93,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ABG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.63. The stock had a trading volume of 91,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.48.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

