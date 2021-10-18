Zacks: Analysts Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.42). Syros Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYRS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 307,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $280.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.90.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

