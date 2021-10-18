Zacks: Analysts Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report sales of $250.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.00 million and the lowest is $249.96 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $196.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.78.

PAYC stock traded down $5.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $518.77. 411,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,329. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $529.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 19.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 303.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

