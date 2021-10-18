Zacks: Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report $128.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.10 million and the lowest is $126.90 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $140.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $520.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.60 million to $543.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $512.13 million, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $514.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $150.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%.

NWBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

NWBI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 661,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

