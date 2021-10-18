Zacks: Analysts Expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

IS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $2,433,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000.

IS stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.74. 1,998,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,589. ironSource has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.49.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

