Zacks: Analysts Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will report $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%.

BHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.07. 1,000,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,937.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 77,608 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

