Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Post $1.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $210.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.20 and a 200 day moving average of $187.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $212.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 63.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 59,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.