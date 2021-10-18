Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to Post $8.69 EPS

Brokerages predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $8.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.31 and the highest is $9.07. Texas Pacific Land reported earnings per share of $5.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $31.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.94 to $32.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $46.82 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%.

TPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $7.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,222.36. 19,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,925. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,302.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,459.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $439.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

