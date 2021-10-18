Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report $204.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.52 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $202.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $833.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $840.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $951.87 million, with estimates ranging from $927.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $27,867.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $305,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,745 shares of company stock worth $2,601,910. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after acquiring an additional 137,036 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $4,624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 245,374 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,064. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

