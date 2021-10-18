Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,318 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 60.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 154.4% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,824,000 after buying an additional 741,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

