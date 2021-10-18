Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Cartica Management LLC

Cartica Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 142,000 shares during the period. Yandex makes up approximately 6.6% of Cartica Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cartica Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $34,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Yandex by 91.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $76.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. Yandex has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

