W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Up 4.2%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) rose 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 16,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,215,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

WTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $599.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.