WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,102 ($14.40).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

WPP traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 984 ($12.86). 1,437,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.65 billion and a PE ratio of 23.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 984.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 975. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 587.80 ($7.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

