Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Takes $10.98 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 312,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,976,000. Super Micro Computer makes up about 3.0% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.62% of Super Micro Computer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 314,853 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 166,410 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,841,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,853,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 469,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,680. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

