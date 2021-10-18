Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,898 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 0.1% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 544,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,768,705. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

