WMS Partners LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of MiMedx Group worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 63.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 309.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 841,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 100.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 877,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,361,000 after acquiring an additional 303,824 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.84. 4,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,745. The company has a market cap of $765.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

