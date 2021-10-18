WMS Partners LLC Makes New $137.39 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 616,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,393,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 20.3% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.34. 48,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,046. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

