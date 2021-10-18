WMS Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $498.05. 1,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,029. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $497.27 and its 200-day moving average is $456.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 143.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $250.24 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on TECH. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.40.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.