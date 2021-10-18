WMS Partners LLC Has $762,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

BSV traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $81.53. 28,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,507. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.60 and a 12 month high of $82.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

