WMS Partners LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.7% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.07. 144,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,308,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $316.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.92. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.