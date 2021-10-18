WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.9% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NASDAQ DGRW traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 162,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,968. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $62.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

