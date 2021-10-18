Willis Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 45,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,450.5% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of HXL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.52. 3,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,918. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

