Willis Investment Counsel Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $27,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,261.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 144,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $201.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,242. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.48. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $124.94 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

