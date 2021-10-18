Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 26,605 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.05% of Cerner worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.91. 23,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

