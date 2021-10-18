Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 150 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 5.3% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 47,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 30,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $347.25. 7,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.25 and a 12 month high of $369.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.00 and a 200 day moving average of $330.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

