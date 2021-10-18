Wilen Investment Management CORP. Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.7% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,174 shares of company stock valued at $96,940,483 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $238.67. 7,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $240.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.