Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $926,000 Position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lowered its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Core Molding Technologies were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Matthew Jauchius sold 21,561 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $332,686.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,372.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.40. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,490. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.66%.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.