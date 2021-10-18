Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $214,000 Stock Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 129,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

AMOT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.28. 112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,197. The company has a market cap of $475.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $38.10.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.20 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

